Hurricane Ida, dubbed “very dangerous,” is bearing down on the US Gulf Coast.

People evacuating ahead of Hurricane Ida blocked roads heading north from the US Gulf Coast on Saturday, with the storm expected to hit New Orleans 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina devastated the city.

As the storm grew to a Category 2 hurricane with sustained gusts of 100 miles per hour and torrential rain, President Joe Biden remarked, “Ida is evolving into a very, very dangerous storm.”

Officials encouraged residents to leave quickly or hunker down to ride out the storm, which resulted in heavy traffic leaving New Orleans and other areas.

When it makes landfall on the northern Gulf Coast on Sunday, Storm Ida is predicted to be a very hazardous major hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical storm-force winds are likely to impact the area on Saturday afternoon, with Ida slamming into the shore late Sunday as a powerful Category Four hurricane with gusts of up to 140 mph.

Ida, according to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, will be one of the most severe hurricanes the state has seen since the 1850s.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans issued a statement warning citizens to take Ida seriously.

“Time is not on our side,” she said during a press conference. “It’s intensifying and growing quickly.”

Sunday marks the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which flooded 80 percent of New Orleans, killing 1,800 people and inflicting billions of dollars in damage.

As the fast-intensifying hurricane roars northward after pummeling western Cuba, Southern Louisiana is ready for severe destruction and flooding.

New Orleans Homeland Security Director Collin Arnold warned reporters on Saturday that “extensive power loss is almost certain.” “I implore you to pay attention to this storm.”

Hundreds of emergency professionals, as well as food, water, and generators, have been dispatched to the area, according to Biden.

Shelters were being built around the region, but Louisiana has been one of the hardest impacted states by the Covid-19 outbreak, and Biden advised anyone going to a shelter to wear a mask and take precautions.

When the hurricane makes landfall, the National Weather Service predicts a “life-threatening storm surge” of up to 11 feet around New Orleans and 15 feet around the Mississippi River’s mouth.

It warned of “catastrophic wind damage” and the possibility of tornadoes as a result of Ida.

With a minimum wind speed of 130 miles per hour, Category Four is the second-highest on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale.

In anticipation for the hurricane, Louisiana has issued a state of emergency.

The emergency declaration, which Biden authorized, will speed up federal action. Brief News from Washington Newsday.