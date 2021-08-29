Hurricane Ida becomes a Category 4 storm, prompting evacuations and fears.

The US National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Ida to a Category 4 storm on Sunday as it remained on track to approach New Orleans with maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (225 kilometers per hour).

Ida was expected to make landfall on Sunday, 16 years after Hurricane Katrina wreaked havoc on New Orleans, flooding 80 percent of the city and leaving 1,800 people dead and billions of dollars in damage.

“Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ida strengthens even more,” the National Hurricane Center said in a new alert.

“Beginning later this morning, life-threatening storm surge, potentially catastrophic wind damage, and flooding rainfall will hit parts of the northern Gulf Coast.”

In New Orleans, shops were boarded up and evacuations were starting on Saturday, with officials advising citizens to leave quickly or hunker down to weather the storm.

Hundreds of people congregated at the airport to board flights, while automobiles drove bumper to bumper on jammed roads leading out of the city, according to images on social media and US television channels.

Austin Suriano, who was helping board up the windows of his father’s watch repair shop, said, “Everybody is terrified since it’s the anniversary of Katrina, and people didn’t take it seriously at the time.”

With gusts of up to 156 miles per hour, Category 4 is the second highest on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

When Hurricane Ida intensified to a Category 2 hurricane on Saturday, President Joe Biden warned, “Ida is evolving into a very, very deadly storm.”

Ida, according to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, will be one of the most severe hurricanes the state has seen since the 1850s.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans issued a statement warning citizens to take Ida seriously.

She stated, “Time is not on our side.” “It’s intensifying and growing quickly.”

As the fast-intensifying hurricane roared northward after pummeling western Cuba, Southern Louisiana was bracing for severe destruction and flooding.

New Orleans Homeland Security Director Collin Arnold warned reporters on Saturday that “extensive power loss is almost certain.” “I implore you to pay attention to this storm.”

Hundreds of emergency professionals, as well as food, water, and generators, have been dispatched to the area, according to Biden.

Shelters were being built around the region, but Louisiana was one of the states hardest struck by Covid-19, and the president advised anyone visiting one to wear a mask and take care.

The National Weather Service predicted a "life-threatening storm surge" near New Orleans of up to 12 feet and up to 16 feet around the mouth of the Mississippi.