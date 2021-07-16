Hundreds of people have gone missing in Germany as a result of massive floods.

On Friday, German emergency responders were still searching for hundreds of individuals who had gone missing after the country’s worst floods in living memory killed over 60 people in the country’s west.

Chancellor Angela Merkel remarked from Washington, where she met with President Joe Biden, that “I worry we will only know the full scale of the calamity in the coming days.”

The masses of water, which caught people of various districts off guard and left ruin and despair in their wake, were called the “flood of death” by top-selling newspaper Bild.

At least nine people were killed in neighboring Belgium, while the Netherlands and Luxembourg were also severely impacted by the floods, with thousands of people being evacuated from Maastricht.

With substantial numbers of persons still missing in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, the hardest-hit states, Germany’s death toll was by far the greatest, at 59.

Around 1,300 individuals were missing in Rhineland-Ahrweiler Palatinate’s district, while local authorities told Bild that the high number was likely due to damaged phone networks.

“We suspect there are still 40, 50, or 60 individuals missing,” regional interior minister Roger Lewentz told SWR, “and when you haven’t heard for so long… you have to fear the worst.”

“It’s likely that the number of victims will continue to rise in the next days,” he continued.

Furthermore, rain is expected to continue in portions of the west, where water levels in the Rhine and its tributaries are dangerously high.

Around 1,000 soldiers have been stationed in the affected towns and villages to assist with rescue efforts and rubble removal.

Streets and residences were flooded, cars were overturned, and trees were uprooted everywhere the floodwaters had passed, and some districts were cut off from the rest of the world.

Several houses in Ahrweiler entirely collapsed, giving the impression that the town had been hit by a tsunami.

In Euskirchen, one of the worst-affected municipalities just to the north, at least 20 people had been confirmed deceased.

The normally spotless heart of the city had been reduced to a mound of ruin, with house facades ripped away by the raging torrents.

A nearby dam is in danger of collapsing, adding to the town’s troubles.

“My heart and empathy go out to all of those who have lost loved ones in this calamity, or who are still concerned about the fate of individuals who are still missing,” Merkel told reporters in Washington.

She added that her administration will not leave people who have been impacted “alone with their suffering.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.