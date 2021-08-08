Hundreds of people have been forced to flee their homes as forest fires ravage the Greek island.

Hundreds of Greek firemen fought valiantly on Sunday to put out wildfires that scorched wide swaths of pine forest, destroyed homes, and caused tourists and people to evacuate the island of Evia.

Fires burned in the Peloponnese region of the southwest, although they have subsided in a northern Athens suburb.

During the region’s worst heatwave in decades, Greece and Turkey have been battling deadly fires for nearly two weeks. Extreme weather events have been connected to climate change by officials and researchers.

They have so far killed two people in Greece and eight in Turkey, with dozens more being hospitalized.

However, while rains in Turkey provided some relief from the fires over the weekend, Greece continued to suffer from the high heat.

The rough scenery and dense pine forests that attract tourists to Evia have turned into a nightmare for firefighters.

Thousands of hectares have been reduced to ashes and residences have been damaged by the fire on Greece’s second largest island, which is located east of the capital.

Thousands of people have been evacuated, and hundreds of locals and tourists have boarded ferry boats to flee the disaster.

Residents of Evia have continuing to be evacuated by authorities. 349 people were transported from the island early Sunday, according to the Greek Coast Guard.

The ANA news agency reported that nine persons were evacuated from a beach engulfed in flames by the seaside community of Psaropouli on Saturday.

On Evia, 260 Greek firemen with 66 vehicles were battling the blazes, with 200 more firefighters from Ukraine and Romania contributing 23 vehicles and seven planes.

The heat from the fires on Evia and elsewhere was so severe, one fire officer told the Eleftheros Typos newspaper, that “the water from the hoses and the water-dropping planes was evaporating” before reaching the blazes.

Houses in the villages of Ellinika, Vasilika, and Psaropouli were engulfed in flames.

The efforts to contain the fires that started on the island on August 3 were criticized by local officials.

“Based on what we’ve seen so far, the fire isn’t going to be put out anytime soon. I can’t ask for additional planes since I don’t have any more voice. On Saturday, Giorgos Tsapourniotis, mayor of Mantoudi in Evia, told Skai TV, “I can’t stand this situation.”

Many villages were saved, he claimed, because young people stayed despite the evacuation order, keeping the fires away from their homes.

“We are in God’s hands.” The government is not present. “If people go, the villages will undoubtedly burn,” Yannis said. Brief News from Washington Newsday.