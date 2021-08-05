Hundreds of people have been evacuated by sea as a wildfire spreads to a Turkish power plant.

After a fatal blaze devoured the outer margins of a thermal power station storing thousands of tonnes of coal, Turkish rescuers began evacuating hundreds of residents by water on Thursday.

As bright balls of orange flame tore over the surrounding hills, an AFP team observed firefighters and police fleeing the 35-year-old Kemerkoy facility in the Aegean region of Mugla.

Hundreds of villagers began swarming onto coastguard speedboats at the adjacent port of Oren, many carrying little bags of items seized from their abandoned houses as the evacuation call sounded.

The regional authority stated that the strategic facility had been cleared of “all explosive chemicals” and other hazardous materials.

“However, the fire has the potential to spread to the thousands of tonnes of coal inside,” regional mayor Osman Gurun told reporters.

As a precaution, local officials said the hydrogen tanks used to cool the station had been drained and replaced with water.

When the wildfire initially reached the region at the beginning of the week, most of the coal was transported from the facility to a storage location five kilometers (three miles) away as a precaution, according to Turkish news reports.

Since breaking out throughout practically the entire perimeter of Turkey’s Aegean and Mediterranean shores, more than 180 wildfires have charred vast swaths of woodland and killed eight people.

The fires’ “radiative power” – a measure of their intensity – “had reached unparalleled values in the whole dataset, which dates back to 2003,” according to the European Union’s satellite monitoring service.

Because of the severity and scope of the flames, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has faced days of criticism for what some claim has been his slow reaction to the disaster.

As news of the plant’s evacuation broke, Erdogan had just started a live television interview on the fires.

He admitted that firefighters’ efforts to save the station were failing due to the “tremendous wind” that was feeding the flames.

He also slammed opposition leaders for attempting to earn political points by casting doubt on his government’s readiness and response.

Erdogan stated, “When fires break out in America or Russia, (the opposition) stands by the government.”

“Forest fires have increased dramatically in our country, as they have elsewhere in the world. Politics should not be allowed here.”

The size and fury of the flames appear to have caught the Turkish administration off guard.

On Tuesday, the country’s media authority warned stations that they could face fines if they. Brief News from Washington Newsday.