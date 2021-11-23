Hundreds of New Worlds Outside Our Solar System Have Been Confirmed by NASA.

Hundreds of additional confirmed exoplanets have been added to NASA’s list of known deep-space worlds, greatly increasing the number of planets we know about.

The overall number of confirmed exoplanets now stands at 301, a significant rise over the previous total of 4,569 found by scientists.

A computer algorithm specifically intended to discover exoplanets—worlds outside the solar system—is responsible for the confirmation of so many exoplanets in one go.

When people find what they believe to be an exoplanet, they must endeavor to confirm its existence. It’s possible that the signal they saw was a “false positive” in the data, rather than a new planet.

And there’s a lot of information. According to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, spacecraft like Kepler, which are designed to find planets by gazing at stars, can have thousands of stars in their field of view at any given time (JPL.) It takes a long time to sift through each one’s information.

Researchers utilized a tool called ExoMiner, which runs on NASA’s Pleiades supercomputer, to solve the problem. The computer can distinguish between what is and is not a planet.

ExoMiner was set to work on data from an archive of possible but unconfirmed exoplanets by NASA scientists and a group of academic researchers. ExoMiner’s AI analysis revealed the existence of 301 additional worlds.

“When ExoMiner says something is a planet, you can be sure it’s a planet,” Hamed Valizadegan, project lead and machine learning manager of the Universities Space Research Association at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California, stated in a press statement.

“Because of the biases that come with human categorization, ExoMiner is very accurate and in some ways more dependable than both existing machine classifiers and the human specialists it’s supposed to mirror.”

The findings of ExoMiner have been published in the Astrophysical Journal, which was accepted for publication on Monday.

A multitude of strategies are used by scientists to locate distant planets. The most used nowadays is transit photometry, or simply the transit method, in which astronomers use telescopes to stare at stars and check if they dim in a predictable pattern over time.

