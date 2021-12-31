Hundreds of homes have been destroyed by wildfires in Colorado.

Officials say fast-moving wildfires in Colorado damaged hundreds of houses and forced at least 33,000 people to escape as flames ripped across areas parched by a historic drought.

In Boulder County, at least 1,600 acres (650 hectares) had burned, much of it suburban, with officials warning that deaths and injuries were probable as the wildfire engulfed a hotel, retail center, and apartment complex in the town of Superior.

“We know that about 370 homes in the Sagamore development were destroyed.” “It’s possible that 210 homes in Old Town Superior will be lost,” Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said during a press conference on Thursday.

“We would not be shocked if there are casualties or fatalities due to the volume and intensity of this fire, as well as its location in such a densely populated region.”

At least six persons were hospitalized with injuries, according to Colorado media sites.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned over 33,000 residents in the towns of Louisville and Superior to escape, describing the situation as “life-threatening.”

The Denver Post stated that Patrick Kilbride, 72, was working in a hardware store when he heard the evacuation order.

He dashed home to get his belongings, but he was only able to salvage his automobile and the clothing he was wearing.

Both his dog and cat died.

“It’s ashes,” he said of the house he’s called home for the past three decades.

“It’s a strange experience to go from having everything you need to live well to having nothing,” he explained.

The fast-moving fires are reported to have started when gusty winds toppled electricity wires.

Winds of above 100 miles per hour (160 kilometers per hour) were reported in certain areas, fueling flames and making it impossible for planes to take off.

Patti Holtz explained how terrifying it was to have to evacuate her Boulder County home.

“All of the ditches and whatnot, as well as the trees, are on fire,” she remarked.

“There are embers all throughout the place.” As a result, I’m concerned that, with the wind, it will spread to nearby homes.

“Of course, it was so black that you couldn’t see anything.” It’s as though it’s the dead of night.” Changes in the weather may bring some relief: Late Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) rescinded strong wind warnings in affected areas and forecasted significant snow over Colorado for the following two days.

Governor Jared Polis of Colorado announced a state of emergency on Thursday due to “devastating wildfire.”

