Hundreds of homes are expected to be destroyed in the Colorado wildfires.

Hundreds of homes are expected to be destroyed by fast-moving wildfires in Colorado, according to officials, as flames raged through areas parched by a severe drought.

At least 1,600 acres have burned in Boulder County, much of it suburban, with authorities warning that deaths and injuries are possible as the fire spreads near hotels and shopping malls in Superior.

“Approximately 370 homes in the Sagamore development have been lost, according to our information. In Old Town Superior, there’s a chance that 210 homes may be lost “At a press conference, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle stated.

“Superior’s Target shopping center is on fire, and the Element Hotel is completely engulfed.

“Because of the scale and intensity of this fire, as well as its location in such a densely populated region, we would not be shocked if there are injuries or fatalities.”

A number of people were treated for burns, according to the Colorado Sun newspaper, with at least six victims treated at one hospital.

CBS displayed footage of firefighters attempting to dowse the flames from an apartment building that appeared to be on fire.

A video sent to Twitter showed a fire in a parking lot, complete with burning trees and grass, as strong winds blew smoke around.

Thousands of people have been warned to leave the fast-moving blaze, which is believed to have started when power lines were fallen by strong winds.

The Denver Post stated that Patrick Kilbride, 72, was working in a hardware store when he heard the evacuation order.

He dashed home to get his belongings, but he was only able to salvage his automobile and the clothing he was wearing.

Both his dog and cat died.

“It’s ashes,” he said of the house he’s called home for the past three decades.

“It isn’t a home. That’s all that’s left if you require a fireplace chimney.

“It’s a strange experience to go from having everything you need to live well to having nothing,” he explained.

The National Weather Service has advised the 20,000 people of Louisville and the 13,000 residents of Superior to evacuate, calling the situation as “life-threatening.”

Patti Holtz explained how terrifying it was to have to evacuate her Boulder County home.

“All of the ditches and whatnot, as well as the trees, are on fire,” she remarked.

“There are embers all over the place, for example. As a result, I’m concerned that, with the wind, it will spread to nearby homes.

"It was pitch black.