Hundreds of games are available on iiRcade’s retro-style home console.

My 8-year-old punched, kicked, elbowed, kneeled, and flung me violently. And I couldn’t be more pleased. Despite the fact that I wasn’t pulling any punches, she destroyed me in the Double Dragon finale’s Player 1 vs. Player 2 duel. It was a happy end to our first day with the bar-top video gaming console iiRcade provided me to try out, even though it took me by surprise that she bested me based on my years of experience with the game rather than the degree to which she thrilled in doing so.

Getting It Ready

In less than an hour, my daughter and I had assembled the iiRcade Classic Bartop. Because the primary electronics components (controller deck, monitor, and speakers) came preassembled, assembly was simple (just basic Ikea skills for connecting the wood cabinet). Turning on the iiRcade and seeing the opening images was a deliciously satisfying feeling, knowing we’d just created a video gaming system with true arcade joysticks and buttons, a 19-inch high-definition screen, and 100-watt stereo speakers.

Another important step in getting up and running was making an account on the iiRcade website using my email address, and then entering that email address on the console itself. A firmware update began as we connected to our Wi-Fi network. Then we were ready to begin gaming, starting with the 11 titles that came preloaded on the device.

The Olympic Games

Naturally, the preinstalled games included a diverse range of genres. Maniac Square, a top-down puzzle game, and the aforementioned side-scroller Double Dragon drew me in unexpectedly. But, when I'd played through the included games to my heart's delight, it was time to check the game store for more tempting titles from the over 200 available. BurgerTime, Bump 'n' Jump, Mat Mania, Heavy Barrel, and Kung-Fu Master were among the arcade classics I discovered. I did, however, come across several more recent titles, such as Dead Cells, Oddmar, and RetroMania Wrestling. For the most part, I like being able to hop right into shooters, sports, and platform games with little to no pre-planning. But every now and then, I come across something worthy of my time, such as Riptide GP: Renegade, a highly entertaining Jet.