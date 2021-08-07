Hundreds of families have been left homeless as Greek fires rage, while Turkey has been spared thanks to the rain.

Hundreds of firemen battled flames and flare-ups in Greece on Saturday, destroying a record number of woods and displacing hundreds of homes, but torrential showers offered some relief to hard-hit Turkey.

The fires were being fought by about 1,450 Greek firemen backed by at least 15 aircraft, with reinforcements arriving from other nations, according to the fire service.

The fires in Greece are expected to continue, with strong winds and temperatures as high as 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) expected in certain areas on Saturday.

Fires have been significantly more destructive this year than in past years.

According to the European Forest Fire Information System, 56,655 hectares (140,000 acres) have been burned in Greece in the last ten days. During the same time span, between 2008 and 2020, an average of 1,700 hectares were burned.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis promised, “When this nightmare summer is through, we will undo the harm as soon as possible.”

Tasos Tsilivakos, a pensioner from Pefkofyto in Athens’ northwestern suburbs, battled to hold back tears.

He told AFP, “This is a terrible calamity.”

“I’m scared that only our great-grandchildren will have the opportunity to wander in these locations again.”

After being evacuated, one 62-year-old man from nearby Agios Stefanos told Alpha TV that he had to watch his house burn on television after being evacuated. He responded, “My child is still screaming from the shock.”

During the region’s worst heatwave in decades, Greece and Turkey have been battling deadly fires for more than a week. Extreme weather events have been connected to climate change by officials and researchers.

During the ten days of fires, they have killed two people in Greece and eight in Turkey, with dozens more being hospitalized.

A draft UN report seen by AFP dubbed the Mediterranean region a “climate change hotspot,” warning that rising temperatures will exacerbate heatwaves, droughts, and fires in the future.

The weather, on the other hand, provided some relief to Turkey on Saturday. After rain, officials in Antalya, Turkey’s beach city, declared the fires in the southwestern region were under control.

Heavy rain was anticipated to last until the afternoon in several regions, including Manavgat, which was one of the hardest hit by the fires.

However, the situation remained critical around Mugla, a popular tourist destination where at least three neighborhoods have been told to evacuate.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli tweeted early Saturday that there had been over 200 fires in 47 of Turkey’s 81 provinces. Brief News from Washington Newsday.