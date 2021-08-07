Hundreds of families are forced to flee their homes as Greek fires rage, but rain saves Turkey.

On Saturday, hundreds of firefighters battled fires that consumed a record amount of forests in Greece, displacing hundreds of households, but torrential rains offered relief to hard-hit Turkey.

The fire service stated that more than 1,450 Greek firemen, backed by at least 15 aircraft, were combating the blazes, with reinforcements arriving from abroad.

Tasos Tsilivakos, a pensioner from Pefkofyto in Athens’ northwestern suburbs, battled to hold back tears.

He told AFP, “This is a terrible calamity.”

“I’m scared that only our great-grandchildren will have the opportunity to wander in these locations again.”

After being evacuated, a 62-year-old man from nearby Agios Stefanos told Alpha TV that he witnessed his house burn on television after being evacuated. He responded, “My child is still screaming from the shock.”

France and the United Kingdom have stated that they are rushing to assist Greece.

President Emmanuel Macron of France tweeted that he had discussed the crisis with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Macron tweeted, “Solidarity as Europeans always,” adding that France had dispatched 80 firefighters and rescuers, as well as three Canadair firefighting planes.

Priti Patel, the UK Home Secretary, tweeted on Saturday that the UK is sending “a team of experienced firemen to assist Greek firefighters presently tackling the massive fires.”

Egypt is set to provide two helicopters, while Spain is expected to send one Canadair jet.

The fires in Greece are predicted to burn for a long time, with strong winds and temperatures reaching 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas on Saturday. And the flames so far this year have been significantly more damaging than past years.

According to the European Forest Fire Information System, 56,655 hectares (140,000 acres) have been burned in Greece in the last ten days. During the same time span, between 2008 and 2020, an average of 1,700 hectares were burned.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Mitsotakis promised, “When this nightmare summer is through, we will undo the harm as soon as possible.”

During the region’s worst heatwave in decades, Greece and Turkey have been battling deadly fires for more than a week. Extreme weather events have been connected to climate change by officials and researchers.

They have killed two people in Greece and eight in Turkey so far, with scores more being hospitalized in both countries over the course of ten days.

A draft UN report seen by AFP dubbed the Mediterranean region a “climate change hotspot,” warning that rising temperatures will exacerbate heatwaves, droughts, and fires in the future.

The weather, on the other hand, provided some relief to Turkey on Saturday.

