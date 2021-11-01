Hundreds of ‘Extremely Hungry’ Cats are rescued from a hoarder, including one with a broken leg.

A hoarder in Weld County, Colorado, was rescued with dozens of “very hungry” cats, including one with a damaged leg. According to animal welfare officials in the county, a total of 39 cats were rescued from a hoarding scenario.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Humane Society of Weld County, an animal welfare non-profit in the state’s north, said it had learned of a hoarding case involving 35 cats. This number was later changed to 39.

In a Facebook post, the non-profit warned, “Hoarding case incoming… again.” “We just got word that 35 cats will be arriving at our facility today.” 35 cats, yes, you read that correctly. To recover and be examined, they will require additional TLC.” The non-profit requested assistance from the community since they did not have enough pop-up crates to shelter the cats and were also short on other supplies such as clean linen and cat food, according to the release.

“Pop-up kennels are not perfect,” the Facebook post noted, adding that “we are still fundraising for a hoarding cat recovery room as a long-term solution.” “However, we must do what we can for today.” Let’s get these kitties the medical attention they require!” The non-profit released an update the next day, noting that the local community had rallied to help the 39 cats who had arrived at their shelter.

“You all went above and beyond! In a post on Thursday, the non-profit said, “literally!” “We got the boxes we needed last night to hold the 39 cats who came from a hoarding situation.”

"The outpouring of support has simply blown us away." Thank you very much for assisting us in dealing with this crisis… and on such short notice!"

A collage of the faces of several of the cats who were saved was shared by the non-profit.

“Here are a few of the people whose lives you helped save last night. This is only the start. “Unfortunately, it appears that these cats will require more medical attention than the previous group of hoarding cases,” the non-profit said.

"We know one of them has a broken leg that has been broken for a while."