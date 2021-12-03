Hundreds of dogs were seized from an illegal puppy farm after being kept in “inhumane” conditions.

Hundreds of dogs, as well as a variety of other animals, were confiscated from two adjoining apartments in Dublin, Ireland, where they were kept in “inhumane conditions.”

On Wednesday, officers from Ireland’s national police force, An Garda Sochána, inspected two apartments in the Citywest area, which were also searched by officials from the South Dublin County Council and the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA).

According to a police spokesperson, officers removed 38 animals in total, the most of which were dogs, including several puppies. Under the country’s Animal Health and Welfare Act, the animals were taken owing to welfare concerns.

Officials transported the animals to the DSPCA for veterinary medical treatment after they were rescued from the apartment.

According to the spokeswoman, no arrests have been made in connection with the event, and the investigation is still underway.

The dogs were housed in small boxes stacked on top of one another, with several of the dogs coated in faeces. They didn’t have any bedding or room to move about.

"The majority of the older dogs were fully covered in filth from head to toe. Their innocent expressions say it all "In a statement, the DSPCA said. "It's awful to see any animal tortured in this manner."

The DSPCA said that 33 dogs (one of which was deceased), one corn snake, two tarantulas (one of which was deceased), two huge parrots, two adult cats, a dead scorpion, and a dead centipede were among the creatures collected.

The animals were seized as part of a larger police investigation, according to the DSPCA.

Despite the fact that the flats were not suited or recognized as a dog breeding operation, it is thought that the majority of the animals were bred for sale, making it an unlawful puppy farm.



All of the animals that survived are now being cared for in a DSPCA shelter, where they are receiving treatment and care from the charity's vets.