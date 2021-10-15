Humans have a brain shortcut that allows us to react to bad odors in a split second.

According to new research, humans detect negative smells faster than good ones, indicating we might react to unpleasant aromas in the blink of an eye.

The revelation was made in a study led by specialists from Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet medical research institution.

They wanted to know what happens in the brain when the central nervous system determines that a smell is harmful.

Since COVID is known to induce a loss of smell and taste, the human sense of smell has become a hot area of discussion in the last year or so.

The olfactory organ, also known as the olfactory bulb, is the part of our brain that allows us to distinguish between distinct odors (OB).

In nature, this gives humans the advantage of being able to avoid something potentially dangerous by associating specific aromas with dangers—for example, toxic gases.

Scientists have long suspected that the OB is involved in our rapid-avoidance behavior when we are confronted with unpleasant odors, but little is known about how this happens.

To find out, the researchers conducted experiments. There was no non-intrusive approach to measure neuronal activity in the OB until recently.

They enlisted the help of 19 people, each of whom took part in 540 trials and were exposed to six different smells. Electrodes were connected to their scalps and above their brows to capture their brain activity.

They discovered that unpleasant odors were linked to early avoidance. In a press release, Johan Lundström, study co-author and associate professor at the Karolinska Institutet’s Department of Clinical Neuroscience, said, “It was clear that the OB reacts specifically and rapidly to negative smells and sends a direct signal to the motor cortex within about 300 milliseconds.”

A Single Blink of an Eye

According to Harvard University’s Bionumbers database, that’s about the same length of time it takes people to blink on average, which is between 100 and 400 milliseconds.

“The signal induces the person to unconsciously lean back and away from the source of the fragrance,” Lundström stated.

He went on to say that our sense of smell aids us in reacting to danger in a “more unconscious” manner than our other senses, such as vision and hearing.

The OB is, according to the study. This is a condensed version of the information.