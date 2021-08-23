Human divers are mistaken for potential mates by venomous sea snakes.

Olive sea snakes have been known to attack scuba divers without provocation. Scientists now believe that the attacks are the critters’ “misdirected” courtship attempts, in which they mistake the divers for potential mates.

Olive sea snakes dwell in coral reefs in the western Pacific Ocean, from Australia to New Guinea, according to Oceana. These “extremely venomous” snakes, which may grow to be over six feet long, “actively [hunt]small to medium sized fishes and benthic crustaceans, including prawns and crabs.”

“Though they only bite people on rare occasions, their bites have been known to be fatal,” the organization stated.

The latest study, which was published in Scientific Reports last week, gives light on the sea snakes’ occasionally bizarre behavior. The serpents have been known to launch “unprovoked attacks” on humans, in which they “swim directly toward divers, sometimes winding coils around the diver’s limbs and biting.” Researchers decided that sea snake encounters in the Great Barrier Reef were not intended to threaten humans after observing these critters. Rather, the occurrences were part of the creatures’ befuddled search for a partner.

The snakes execute jerky, quick charges at divers in these specific “attacks,” which are not representative of all sea snake encounters. They believe the “highly aroused” snake mistook the human diver for another sea snake, either a possible mate or a competitor, in these situations.

These encounters “occurred after a courting male lost contact with a female he was pursuing, after confrontations between rival males, or when a diver attempted to run from a male,” according to the researchers.

The study concluded that “these patterns suggest that ‘attacks’ by sea snakes on people are the result of misidentification during sexual interactions.”

The fact that these “attacks” occurred predominantly during the species’ breeding season, from May and August—winter Australia’s months—adds to the notion. Male sea snakes are also considerably more likely than female sea snakes to approach divers, according to researchers.

The New York Times quoted researcher Dr. Richard Shine, one of the study’s authors, as saying, “It’s just a lovesick boy hunting for a partner and making a really silly mistake.”

Researchers believe that in the rare cases where a female sea snake approached a diver quickly, she was attempting to “flee from courting males.”

