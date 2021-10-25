Human brains shrank 3,000 years ago, and ants may be able to explain why.

Using an example from an unexpected source: ants, new research could explain why human brains have shrunk in size since the last ice age.

The authors of the study, which was published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, believe that studying ants can help explain why brains grow and shrink.

The researchers picked ants to examine because they exhibit a diverse range of social systems across their species, allowing them to test hypotheses about brain size enlargement or reduction and compare them to human brain evolution trends.

Dr. James Traniello of Boston University observed, “Ant and human cultures are fundamentally distinct and have chosen separate paths in social evolution.” “However, ants and humans share fundamental characteristics of social life such as group decision-making and work division, as well as the ability to produce their own food.

“These parallels can provide us with a broad understanding of the elements that may drive variations in human brain growth.”

Scientists have a clear understanding of why human predecessors’ brains became larger when social groupings grew larger and diets and nutrition improved during our early history, some 2.5 million years ago. What is less clear is why this organ began to diminish in the first place.

The authors of this study showed that brain shrinkage peaked considerably more recently than previously thought, around 3,000 years ago during the Holocene, rather than 1.5 million years ago during the Pleistocene.

They also argue that shrinking brain size is linked to the development of communal intelligence and the externalization of information in human communities.

Dr. Jeremy DeSilva, a Dartmouth College researcher and report co-author, remarked, “A shocking reality about humans today is that our brains are smaller than those of our Pleistocene predecessors.” “Anthropologists have been baffled as to why human brains have shrunk in size.” Researchers from a wide range of scientific disciplines came together to investigate historical evidence of human brain evolution from 985 fossils and the present human cranium in order to unravel this issue. The researchers then compared their findings to data gathered from ant colonies.

“A biological anthropologist, a behavioral ecologist, and an evolutionary neurobiologist started talking about brain evolution and discovered that studies on humans and ants could help them figure out what’s feasible. This is a condensed version of the information.