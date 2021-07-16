Huge floods in Germany and Belgium have killed 93 people and left hundreds more missing.

The death toll from Europe’s devastating floods rose to at least 93 people on Friday, the majority of them were in western Germany, where emergency personnel were searching for hundreds of individuals who had gone missing.

“I worry we will only see the full scale of the calamity in the coming days,” Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington late Thursday.

The masses of water, which caught people of various places off guard and left ruin and misery in their path, were called the “flood of death” by Germany’s top-selling daily Bild.

According to authorities in Rhineland-Palatinate, 50 people have died in the western state, increasing the total number of persons killed throughout the country to at least 81.

At least 12 people were killed in neighboring Belgium, while more than 21,000 people in the Wallonia province were without power.

The torrential rains wreaked havoc in Luxembourg and the Netherlands, forcing thousands of people to flee Maastricht.

However, Germany’s death toll was by far the highest, and it is expected to grow further since substantial numbers of people remain missing in the hardest-hit states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate.

Around 1,300 individuals were missing in Rhineland-Ahrweiler Palatinate’s district, while local authorities told Bild that the high number was likely due to damaged phone networks.

“We suspect there are still 40, 50, or 60 individuals missing,” regional interior minister Roger Lewentz told SWR, “and when you haven’t heard for so long… you have to fear the worst.”

“It’s likely that the number of victims will continue to rise in the next days,” he continued.

Furthermore, rain is expected to continue in portions of the west, where water levels in the Rhine and its tributaries are dangerously high.

Around 1,000 soldiers have been stationed in the affected towns and villages to assist with rescue efforts and rubble removal.

Streets and residences were flooded, cars were overturned, and trees were uprooted everywhere the floodwaters had passed, and some districts were cut off from the rest of the world.

Several houses in Ahrweiler completely collapsed, giving the impression that the town had been hit by a tsunami.

In Euskirchen, one of the worst-affected municipalities just to the north, at least 20 people had been confirmed deceased.

The normally spotless heart of the city had been reduced to a mound of ruin, with house facades ripped away by the raging torrents.

A nearby dam is in danger of collapsing, adding to the town’s troubles.

“My heart breaks for all those who have died as a result of this tragedy. Brief News from Washington Newsday.