Huge Floods Carved Valleys on Mars’ Barren Surface Billions of Years Ago.

According to new research, massive floods from overflowing and rupturing lakes cut huge chasms into the landscape of Mars during its early history.

Scientists from the University of Texas at Austin led the study, which could reveal how the now-dry network of river valleys evolved over the Martian surface.

The findings, which were published in the journal Nature, show that flooding impacted the geological features of Mars until roughly 3.5 to 3.7 billion years ago, when the planet’s liquid water began to evaporate.

The study’s authors, including lead author and assistant professor at the UT Jackson School of Geosciences Tim Goudge, said in a UT press release that the floods eroded more sediment than would be required to completely fill Lake Superior and Lake Ontario, despite the fact that the floods only lasted a few weeks.

This suggests that, while river erosion is normally a sluggish process on Earth, it was far faster on the Martian surface billions of years ago.

In a press release, Goudge stated, “When you fill [the craters]with water, there’s a lot of stored energy there to be released.” “It makes reasonable that Mars would be more shaped by catastrophism than the Earth in this case.”

When Mars had liquid water on its surface, water-holding craters were abundant, and some of these structures on the planet’s surface are huge enough to contain a small sea’s worth of water.

When the craters could no longer retain the water, they would burst, causing catastrophic floods and carving out river beds. According to previous studies published in Geology and co-authored by Goudge, these flooding events occurred quickly.

Loire Vallis, a nearly 435-mile-long waterway that can be as broad as 62 miles at times and is dubbed “the Grand Canyon of Mars” by scientists, is one example of a breach river basin.

While the idea of flooding on Mars carving out river basins has been discussed before, what’s new here is the disclosure of the worldwide impact such events would have had, as well as the long-term impact on how Mars’ landscape looks now.

