Hubble Discovers Water Vapor in Jupiter’s Moon Europa’s Atmosphere.

An astronomer has identified water vapor in the atmosphere of Jupiter’s moon Europa using the Hubble Space Telescope.

Astronomers have long suspected that a large ocean of water lurks underneath Europa’s frozen surface. As a result, Europa, one of Jupiter’s 76 moons, is regarded one of the most likely places in the solar system to locate life other than Earth.

The discovery could pave the way for more research into Europa, the solar system’s sixth-largest moon, which is larger than Pluto’s dwarf planet, as well as the Jovian system (Jupiter, its rings, and moons) in general. These missions are designed to determine whether life may exist half a billion kilometers from the sun.

The water vapor identified is only found in the Jovian moon’s southern hemisphere, according to Lorenz Roth, a researcher at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, who discovered it only on the side that trails the gas giant during its orbit.

Scientists had anticipated this unequal distribution of water vapor using computer simulations, but this is the first time astronomers have actually observed it.

The observation was detailed in a report published in Geophysical Research Letters by Roth. The discovery comes after the discovery of water vapor in the atmosphere of Ganymede, one of Jupiter’s four moons.

In a press statement from the European Space Agency (ESA), Roth commented, “The observation of water vapor on Ganymede and on the trailing side of Europa increases our understanding of the atmospheres of icy moons.” “Because the surface temperatures are so low, the identification of a steady H2O abundance on Europa is remarkable.” To find the water vapor, Roth looked at Hubble Space Telescope data from 1999, 2012, 2014, and 2015. The data was gathered with the help of the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (STIS).

Astronomers can use STIS to determine which chemical elements make up a planet’s or moon’s atmosphere. The Hubble Space Telescope’s equipment has also been used to identify oxygen in Europa’s atmosphere.

Water vapor has previously been identified in Europa’s atmosphere, but it was linked to plumes that violently erupt through the icy shell of the Jovian moon. This propels water vapor up to 62 miles into the atmosphere. This is a condensed version of the information.