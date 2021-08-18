Huawei Watch 3: First Look

While there is a lot of variety in the non-Apple Watch smartwatch market, it isn’t exactly flourishing. For Android users seeking for a wearable device, there is no clear, definitive option. As a result, Huawei’s Watch 3 launch could be intriguing for those looking for even more wristwatch options. Watch 3 appears to be stunning on the surface. The question is, how well does it function? I got my hands on the 46 millimeter watch for a first look at how it works. In short, despite its physical attractiveness, it is probably not worth the trouble for people to obtain it in the United States.

With the growing question of whether the Watch 3 would ever be officially released and supported, the stakes are considerably higher. Being in an unsupported region makes it much more difficult to use the software. Here’s a quick rundown of the watch’s features.

Hardware for Huawei Watch 3

It’s simple to see why someone would want to wear this watch right out of the box. It’s lovely from an aesthetic sense. The thickness and size of the watch display are huge, but just to the point of being fashionable. The Watch 3 sports a 1.43-inch Amoled display with a resolution of 466 by 466 pixels.

There’s nothing on the outside that suggests there’s a computer inside the housing. The watch was clearly designed to be comparable to any other recent analog timepiece in terms of size.

On the side, there are two buttons: one that may be customized for quick access to an app of the user’s choice, and a dial for scrolling and selecting. These operate OK, but they aren’t particularly impressive. The watch is available with a variety of bands at various rates. The brown leather band that came with my test unit is fantastic. The leather is supple and comfortable, and it has a nice feel to it. EasyFit bands are supported by the leather strap, which has a little lever on the backside that makes it easier to unhook it from the watch body than standard watches with small pinholes. It’s a lot better than poking small pins out of your watch, which is what most people do.

The display is bright and colorful. It has an always-on display that you may switch on if you don’t mind wasting battery life. ( In addition, there is a low-battery mode. This is a condensed version of the information.