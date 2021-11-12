Huawei MateBook 16: Awe-inspiring Display, Sound, Sharing, and Other Features

Huawei’s MateBook 16 isn’t the lightest or thinnest laptop on the market, weighing slightly under 2 kilos and measuring 18 mm thick. It does, however, manage to cram a lot of performance and features into its little size. A 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, for example, crams a 16-inch 2.5K display into the same amount of space as a standard 15-inch laptop monitor.

A 512GB SSD, a battery rated for over 12 hours of movie playback, and the latest wireless standards round out this Windows 10 PC’s hardware magic trick (Bluetooth 5 and Wi-Fi 6). But I was curious to see if it could live up to its reputation as Huawei’s most powerful laptop to date. And I was pleasantly delighted straight from the start, with its Cortana voice-interaction assisted installation process.

A more normal body, a larger screen

The thin bezel is just one feature that distinguishes this laptop’s display. The other side of the coin is that it has a 3:2 aspect ratio (rather than a 16:9 widescreen layout) and a resolution of 2520 x 1680. This TÜV Rheinland-certified 300-nit display is flicker-free and has a low blue-light option, similar to the huge MSI external monitor I previously reviewed. It’s not only comfortable to use, but it’s also pleasing to the eye, with a 178-degree viewing angle and the potential to render over 10 billion colors. Finally, a protective glass with a 7 Moh hardness rating and an anti-fingerprint coating protects it. While I didn’t have many opportunities to put those skills to the test, I did like looking at the rich, brilliant colors on screen, both in my daily job (such as writing this essay) and while watching movies.

Expansive Touchpad, Nice Keyboard

The keyboard is the first thing that strikes me about the bottom half of this notebook’s clamshell. In contrast to the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold’s purposely small travel keyboard, the MateBook 16 doesn’t strive to jam a lot of keys into a small space. Indeed, by removing the essentially useless numeric keypad from the right side, this Huawei keyboard appears to be more spacious. It even has large stereo speaker grilles that surround the keyboard layout. The keyboard appears to be the polar opposite of the monitor. This is a condensed version of the information.