How to Watch the SpaceX Inspiration4 Launch—The First All-Civilian Spaceflight Date and Time

On Wednesday, SpaceX will make history when the Inspiration4 mission blasts off, becoming the first human spaceflight with solely private citizens aboard, weather permitting.

The Falcon 9 reusable rocket carrying the mission will be launched during a five-hour launch window that starts at 8:02 p.m. EDT. According to the Inspiration4 website, launch conditions are currently 70% favorable, with a backup window scheduled for the next day if the rocket is unable to launch. The launch will take place from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A.

The launch will be live-streamed on the official SpaceX YouTube channel for the general public to watch. They can also follow SpaceX’s Twitter feed for updates on the day’s events.

The crew—Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux, and Christopher Sembroski—will circle the Earth multiple times during the three-day orbit at a distance of roughly 370 miles and at a speed of around 22 times the speed of sound. It will be the first commercially operated crewed mission to reach low-Earth orbit.

The crew will travel into space on the Crew Dragon Resilience, a vintage spacecraft (Dragon C207). On November 17, the vehicle arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) carrying NASA crew members, becoming the first Crew Dragon and the first Commercial Crew Program craft to dock with the station. Since its return to Earth on May 2, 2021, the Dragon C207 has been undergoing refurbishment.

According to the SpaceX Twitter account, the crew finished rehearsals for the launch on Sunday.

With the @Inspiration4x crew image, SpaceX accomplished a full rehearsal of launch day activities.

twitter.com/ZxvKCNbMA0

— September 13, 2021, SpaceX (@SpaceX)

Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin’s previous commercial missions, both launched in July of this year, both reached the edge of space. The SpaceX initiative will take things a step farther.

Unlike those two missions, which both carried billionaire firm founders Sir Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos, SpaceX founder Elon Musk will not travel. However, there will be a billionaire on board.

Mission commander Issacman, 38, is the CEO and founder of Shift4 Payments, and he paid an undisclosed fee to allow himself and his three crew members to travel. This is a condensed version of the information.