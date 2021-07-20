How to Watch Jeff Bezos Launch His Blue Origin Rocket Live

It was only a matter of time after Richard Branson soared into space last week before the next billionaire followed suit. Next up is Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who revealed his plan to travel into space with passengers on the New Shepard mission even before Branson.

Bezos’ Blue Origin program will launch its 16th New Shepard spacecraft on July 20, 2021, the anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing.

The difference this time is that it will be the first flight with passengers, including Jeff Bezos.

A press conference has already been held ahead of the debut, and another is expected to follow.

The voyage will carry the world’s oldest and youngest astronauts, an 82-year-old and an 18-year-old.

When Will Blue Origin Launch?

The launch webcast will begin at 7:30 a.m. ET and will last for an hour and a half before the New Shepard mission begins. The launch is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET.

The launch will be broadcast live on the Blue Origin YouTube channel and on the official website.

The participants will participate in a news conference following the launch, which will also be webcast on the Blue Origin website.

There will be no onlookers during the launch, which will take place in the Texas desert, and a portion of State Highway 54 will be closed to allow for complete solitude as the rocket launches.

On New Shepard, who is flying?

The flight will have four passengers, including Oliver Daemen, the first paying customer.

Daemen, who is only 18 years old, is the youngest person to ever fly to space.

Bezos, his brother, Mark Bezos, and renowned American aviator Wally Funk are the other three members of the flight.

Funk, who is 82 years old, is the oldest person to fly into space.

Joes Daemen, the CEO and founder of Somerset Capital Partners, a hedge fund launched in 2009, is Daemen’s father.

After a paying client who won a space on the journey in a Blue Origin auction was unable to take their place, the young astronaut was able to take their place.

“He was a participant in the auction,” Sara Blask, a Blue Origin spokesman, told the New York Times. This is a condensed version of the information.