How to Watch and Live Stream Elon Musk’s Tesla AI Day Speech

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, wants to conduct an artificial intelligence event called “AI Day” on Thursday to promote the electric car firm and possibly show off new technology to the rest of the globe.

The event will take place at the Tesla headquarters in Palo Alto, California, and will begin at 5 p.m. PDT or 8 p.m. EDT. “This invite-only event will feature a presentation by Elon, hardware and software demos from Tesla engineers, test rides in Model S Plaid, and more,” according to an invitation received by Electrek. Attendees will be the first to experience our latest supercomputing and neural network training innovations. They’ll also get a sneak peek at what Tesla has planned for AI outside our vehicle fleet.”

The event will be aired live on the company’s website and on Twitter, according to The Verge. Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the entire event will be live-streamed. It’s unclear whether the event will be broadcast live on the Tesla YouTube channel, which can be viewed here.

Musk initially mentioned Tesla AI Day in June, saying that he was “looking at doing Tesla AI Day in about a month or so.”

“I’ll go over how far Tesla AI software and hardware have progressed in terms of both training and inference. Musk remarked in a tweet, “Purpose is recruitment.”

He then stated on July 28 that the artificial intelligence event would be held on August 19.

The 19th of August is Tesla AI Day.

July 29, 2021 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

Shortly after, Musk reacted to a tweet about the event, saying that the event’s main objective is to “convince the greatest AI talent to join Tesla.”

The main purpose is to persuade the top AI talent to join Tesla.

July 29, 2021 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

Musk and Tesla have previously held events to showcase new technology, including a “Autonomy Day” in 2019 and a “Battery Day” in 2020.

Musk made some predictions regarding the future of electric and autonomous automobiles during the 2019 “Autonomy Day.”

According to The Verge, Musk remarked during the 2019 event, “We will have more than one million robotaxis on the road.” “A. This is a condensed version of the information.