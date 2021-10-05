How to Update to Windows 11 on Your Computer.

The distribution of Windows 11 has begun, with different phases bringing the software to eligible PCs.

A revamped UI, Snap Layouts, Auto HDR, and the ability to use the Epic Games Store from within the Microsoft Store are just a few of the new features included in the enhanced operating system. More information on all of this may be found here.

Depending on how old your PC is, you may have already received a notification that Windows 11 is available for download. To determine if your machine qualifies, go to the settings menu and then to the “Windows Update” tab on the left-hand side.

However, because Microsoft is deploying Windows 11 in stages, it may be some time before you are prompted to install the operating system. In fact, the tech giant estimates that all eligible PCs will receive the update by the middle of 2022.

How to Make Sure Your PC Meets Windows 11’s System Requirements

You can actually bypass the line (so to speak) and manually download Windows 11 immediately if you’re keen to try out the new features right away.

It’s a good idea to double-check that your PC fits the system requirements first. If it doesn’t, you’ll still be able to download Windows 11, but you might run into some troubles with things like automatic updates and general support later on.

Microsoft’s PC Health App is a simple way for less tech-savvy people to see if their machine is up to the task. This will evaluate your gear and provide you with a definitive response.

Installing Windows 11 is simple.

If you still wish to manually install Windows 11 after checking the system requirements, you’ll need to complete the instructions below.

The first thing you need do is go to the Microsoft website and look for the Windows 11 Installation Assistant. This is, according to the page, your best option for getting Windows 11 on your present device.

We recommend that you read the “Before You Begin” section first. It shows how much memory space is available. This is a condensed version of the information.