How to Update to iOS 14.8 and Detect Pegasus Spyware Following a New Hack

After security experts revealed that Apple devices can be infected with Pegasus spyware, customers are being asked to update their iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and Macs as soon as possible.

Pegasus, a malware meant to discreetly penetrate a target’s personal device in order to capture highly personal data such as passwords, emails, and contact information, was created by NSO Group, an Israeli cyber surveillance firm.

Pegasus can also listen in on microphones and cameras on gadgets.

Furthermore, a target’s device does not need to be tapped or clicked in order for the malware to infect it.

On September 7, researchers from The Citizen Lab disclosed the hack, nicknamed “FORCEDENTRY,” to Apple.

Apple delivered a slew of software upgrades for a variety of iPhone, iPad, iPod, Apple Watch, and Mac models on Monday, September 13 to address the vulnerability.

By going to Settings > General > Software Upgrade and following the on-screen steps, you may update your iPhone, iPad, or iPod to the latest iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 software.

You may upgrade your Apple Watch to watchOS 7.6.2 either on the device by going to Settings > General > Software Update and following the instructions, or on your phone by going to My Watch > General > Software Update and following the instructions.

On Mac devices, the procedure is similar, and you may update them by going to Apple Menu and selecting System Preferences > Software Update.

The FORCEDENTRY exploit, according to Citizen Lab, has been in use since February 2021, and possibly much earlier.

Its experts first spotted the malicious malware on the phone of an anonymous Saudi activist.

The spyware is sold to government security agencies, and NSO Group claims on its website that it is used “exclusively by government intelligence and law enforcement agencies to fight crime and terror,” and that it “develops best-in-class technology to help government agencies detect and prevent terrorism [with its technology having helped]break up criminal operations, find missing persons, and assist in the investigation of terrorism.”

NSO did not confirm or deny involvement in the infiltration tactic in a statement to Reuters, but did say it will “continue to offer intelligence to law enforcement.” This is a condensed version of the information.