How to Live Stream NASA’s Spacewalk Outside the International Space Station.

Two astronauts will perform a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday, and you can watch them work live.

The spacewalk, which will feature NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and a colleague from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Akihiko Hoshide, will be aired live on NASA’s website, app, and television channel.

On Tuesday, coverage will begin at 7 a.m. EDT, with the astronauts expected to leave the ISS at 8:30 a.m. The spacewalk will last approximately six hours and 50 minutes in total.

NASA will also broadcast a press conference on Monday at 2 p.m. EDT, during which the spacewalk scheduled for tomorrow will be covered. The event can be seen on NASA TV’s official YouTube stream.

The primary purpose of the spacewalk is to install a support bracket, also known as a modification kit, in preparation for the installation and deployment of a new solar array in the future.

Several additional solar arrays are being installed on the International Space Station to ensure that it has enough power for planned experiments and flights.

Two of these solar panels have already been deployed, and tomorrow’s spacewalk will set the basis for the third to be placed in 2022.

The solar array will improve one of the station’s eight power channels, 4A, which supplies partial power to the US Laboratory, Harmony module, and Columbus module.

Hoshide’s fourth spacewalk will be followed by Vande Hei’s fifth. It will also be the 242nd mission to support ISS building, maintenance, and upgrade duties, as part of a multinational collaboration involving NASA, the European Space Agency, JAXA, and Russia’s (Roscosmos) and Canada’s space agencies (CSA.)

The ISS’s original solar arrays are still operational, although they are beginning to exhibit indications of wear and tear.

This was predicted, given that the station’s initial pair of solar arrays were installed in December 2000 and are still operating after only being meant to last 15 years.

The International Space Station will celebrate 20 years of continuous human presence in November 2020. 244 people from 19 countries have visited the orbiting laboratory throughout this time, conducting approximately 3,000 research activities.

From end to end, the ISS is 357 feet long.