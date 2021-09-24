How to Install Google Dark Mode on Your Phone and Laptop

Dark Theme, also known as “Dark Mode” on some devices, is a display setting that limits the amount of light emitted by your screen while doing things like browsing the web with Google Chrome.

The goal of Dark Theme is to lessen eye strain while also assisting you in getting a better night’s sleep. The blue light emitted by numerous electronics, such as laptops and cell phones, interferes with the generation of melatonin, the hormone that regulates the human sleep cycle.

You can reduce the impact of this by turning on Dark Theme, which converts the normally white sections of the screen to black. Dark Theme comes in a variety of flavors for different devices, including Dark Mode, Night Mode, and Black Mode, but no matter what you call it, it does the same thing.

Here’s how to activate Google Chrome’s display settings for your various devices.

How Do I Turn On The Dark Theme On My Desktop?

If you want to enable Dark Mode on Google Chrome, your first instinct might be to go to your account settings.

You will, however, not find what you are looking for here. Because Google Chrome is integrated with your whole device options, this is the case.

As a result, if you wish to enable Dark Mode for the web browser, you’ll also need to enable it for the rest of your phone or computer.

To do this on a desktop PC or laptop, type “Color Settings” into the Windows search box. Open this menu and then scroll down until you see the option to select your default app mode.

The Light option will be selected at first, but if you toggle it to the Dark setting, all of your programs, including Google Chrome, will be set to Dark Mode.

How Do I Turn On The Dark Theme On My Android Phone?

You’ll need to seek for the “Night Mode” choice on Android devices instead.

To make the adjustment, go to your settings app and select “Display.” The Night Mode setting, which you may toggle on or off, is one of the initial options in this menu.

After that, Night Mode will work with any web browser you’re using. This is a condensed version of the information.