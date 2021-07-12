How to Enter the Virgin Galactic Omaze Sweepstakes for a Chance to Travel to Space with Richard Branson

Virgin Galactic has partnered with a charity to donate two tickets on a future sub-orbital mission.

Omaze is hosting a sweepstakes to give away the seats. The total value of the two seats up for grabs—one for the winner and one for a guest—is estimated to be $510,000.

To enter, people simply fill out an entry form on the Omaze website and pray for the best.

The deadline for submissions is September 1, 2021. The winner will be revealed on September 29, and the experience will take place in early 2022, according to the schedule.

More entries can be acquired through Omaze’s website by making a charity donation. A $10 donation, for example, entitles users to 100 entries.

A donation, however, will not boost your odds of winning, according to Omaze.

The money is sent to the Charities Aid Foundation America (CAF America), which then transfers a portion of it to Space for Humanity, an organization that aspires to give individuals the opportunity to travel to space.

According to Omaze, between 65 and 75 percent of donations made to any of their sweepstakes are utilized to cover the cost of the experience.

In a news release, Space for Humanity’s executive director, Rachel Lyons, said the organization was “extremely thankful” to Virgin Galactic and its creator, Richard Branson.

“It is my belief that through democratizing access to space, we will jointly restore our relationship with our planet, and with each other, allowing for a successful future both on and off the globe,” Lyons stated.

The sweepstake comes after Virgin Galactic, with Branson on board, launched its first fully crewed suborbital spacecraft on Sunday.

The VSS Unity spaceplane flew to a height of 53.5 miles (282,000 feet) before gliding back to a runway landing at Spaceport America in New Mexico.

The test flight was Virgin Galactic’s fourth crewed spaceflight and the VSS unity’s 22nd overall.

The mission was dubbed “a major success for the company and a historic occasion for the emerging commercial space industry” by Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier.

“I’ve dreamed about this moment since I was a child,” Branson stated.

Virgin Galactic, unlike other aerospace businesses, does not employ vertical rockets to reach space. Instead, there are crew people. This is a condensed version of the information.