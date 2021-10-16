How to Clean Your AirPods and Headphones to Prevent Wax Build-Up

If you’ve been using your AirPods for a long and notice a change in sound quality, it might be due to one of three things: a technical issue with your device, a hearing condition, or—more frequently than not—your AirPods simply require a good cleaning to clear away any wax build-up.

Cleaning your AirPods and other Apple audio equipment is simple, but there are a few things to remember. Cleaning them on a regular basis is necessary not only for hygienic reasons and to get the optimum sound quality, but also to avoid long-term equipment damage.

Apple claims that keeping your AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max headphones, and EarPods clean and dry helps “maximize comfort and minimize long-term device damage.”

To avoid damaging your AirPods, make sure no moisture gets into any openings by cleaning them with a dry cloth or, in rare situations, a damp one.

Cleaning methods differ slightly based on the model of your Apple audio equipment, and disinfectants may be safe in some cases.

If your AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max device has been exposed to anything that could cause stains or other damage (such as soaps, shampoos, conditioners, lotions, perfumes, solvents, detergent, acids or acidic foods, insect repellent, sun cream, oil, or hair dye), you should wipe it down with a soft and dry, lint-free cloth.

Apple recommends against putting the gadget in a charging case or using it until it is totally dry.

Here are some more cleaning suggestions for AirPods and other Apple audio devices.

How to Clean AirPods and EarPodsKristin DiNicolantonio, a director at the American Cleaning Institute (ACI), told The Washington Newsday that earbuds should be wiped with a soft, dry lint-free cloth. A dry cotton swab should be used to clean the microphone and mesh screens. Make sure no liquid gets into the apertures.

Customers should also avoid cleaning their AirPods and AirPods Pro with sharp items or abrasive materials, according to Apple.

