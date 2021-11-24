How the Covid Surge in the European Union Endangers An Economic Recovery

The European Union’s recovery from the pandemic’s economic collapse has been threatened, as the WHO warns that Europe’s Covid death toll could exceed 2 million by spring. With approximately 4,200 COVID-related deaths occurring in Europe every day, the virus has risen to become the continent’s leading cause of death.

The EU recently predicted that the economy will recover from the pandemic’s difficulties. However, EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Wednesday that the hopeful view was fading, with diseases on the rise and health officials mulling lockdowns and vaccine requirements.

Recent increases in infections go counter to expectations for the impending holiday season, when it was assumed that Covid limitations would be lifted, allowing Europeans to spend what they couldn’t the previous year.

Only 54 percent of Europe’s population is completely vaccinated, according to the WHO.

“Our only message is to take the situation extremely seriously,” Gentiloni added, “but not to expect the economic impact to be the same as it was a year ago.”