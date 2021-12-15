How NASA’s probe defied the odds to become the first spacecraft to reach the surface of the sun.

The Parker Solar Probe, a NASA spacecraft, has become the first to “touch the sun,” travelling into our star’s scorching atmosphere. The corona, or outer layers of the sun, are actually hotter than its surface, which is a 50-year-old enigma that the ship has been tasked with solving.

The Parker probe, which was launched in 2018, has reached the Alfvén critical surface, the edge of the sun’s atmosphere where the solar winds begin, this week.

This brought the probe within 3.83 million miles of the sun’s surface, necessitating shielding against the sun’s extreme heat, which was provided by a comparatively simple shield system.

The corona’s outermost layer has a temperature of roughly 2 million degrees Fahrenheit, whereas the photosphere layer, which this ball of hot plasma has as a surface, has a temperature of “only” 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The photosphere is far cooler than the sun’s core, which has a temperature of roughly 27 million degrees Fahrenheit.

Despite being hotter than the sun’s surface, the corona is normally not visible because the photosphere’s light drowns it out.

The sun’s corona, which shines mostly in ultraviolet light and at extreme ultraviolet wavelengths, is only visible during solar eclipses or when light from the photosphere is blocked.

“By flying so close to the sun, the Parker Solar Probe is now able to detect conditions in the magnetically dominated layer of the solar atmosphere – the corona – that we have never been able to detect before,” said Nour Raouafi, Parker project scientist at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland. “In magnetic field data, solar wind data, and visually in photos, we see signs of being in the corona.

“The spacecraft can be seen traveling through coronal structures that can be seen during a total solar eclipse.”

Any expedition that plans to travel through the corona will need to be well-protected from the extreme heat. The heat shield on the probe, as well as an automatic mechanism that protects it from high light emissions, are essential for it to withstand the harsh conditions.

The shield, known as the Thermal Protection System, is 8 feet wide and 4.5 inches thick. The carbon composite foam placed between two carbon plates holds the spaceship body at a despite its thinness. This is a condensed version of the information.