How many Omicron cases are there in the United States? At Least Five States Have COVID Variant.

So far, nine cases of the COVID Omicron form have been discovered in the United States, spread across five states.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York acknowledged on Thursday that the state has reported five cases of the strain.

She stated in a tweet that the instances were being investigated “”We knew this variant was coming, and we have the capabilities to stop it from spreading,” he added. Get your immunization. Please obtain your booster. Put on your mask.” Five occurrences of the omicron variant have been confirmed in New York State.

To be clear, this is not a cause for concern. We were aware that this variety was on its way, and we have the instruments to prevent it from spreading.

Get your immunization. Please obtain your booster. Put on your mask.

December 2, 2021 — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul)

The disclosure came only days after Minnesota health officials identified a case of the Omicron strain in an individual who had recently visited New York City.

An adult male citizen of Hennepin County who had been vaccinated was discovered to have the variation. His moderate symptoms began on November 22 and have since subsided, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

The suspect told investigators that they had attended the Anime NYC 2021 conference at the Javits Center in New York City from November 19 to 21.

“Anyone who attended the AnimeNYC conference, especially anyone exhibiting symptoms, should get tested quickly and take additional precautions, including social distancing,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in an online statement.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a case of the Omicron variety was recorded in Colorado. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, it was found in a fully vaccinated adult female resident of Arapahoe County who had recently visited to South Africa for tourism. She hadn’t gotten a booster shot yet.

She was having minor symptoms and recovering at home, according to the health department.

A case of “community spread,” according to the Hawaii Department of Health, was also recorded the same day.

The citizen of O’ahu had no previous travel history, according to the health agency. They had had COVID before but had not been immunized. They. This is a condensed version of the information.