How Dr. Fauci and other officials kept information on China’s Coronavirus Experiments hidden from the public.

For the past six months, Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease official, has been locked in a battle with Kentucky senator and physician Rand Paul over whether the National Institutes of Health funded dangerous “gain of function” research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and whether that research may have contributed to the pandemic. Dr. Fauci flatly disputed the claim throughout three different hearings, despite Senator Paul’s tough questioning. “The NIH has never funded gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and it does not currently,” he claimed in their first spat on May 11, a position he has maintained.

However, a slew of documents have appeared that cast doubt on Dr. Fauci’s claims. The documents show that the NIH funded research at the Wuhan facility that involved modifying coronaviruses in ways that could have rendered them more transmissible and dangerous to humans—work that arguably matches the definition of gain-of-function. Top NIH officials were concerned that the work might have exceeded a threshold that the US government had drawn against sponsoring such dangerous research, according to the documents. The money comes from Dr. Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is part of the National Institutes of Health.

Dr. Fauci’s and other NIH officials’ refusal to provide information that could help inform the discussion over COVID-19’s origins exemplifies the old Watergate adage that the coverup is frequently worse than the crime. There’s no proof that the tests in issue had anything to do with the outbreak. Dr. Fauci has made compelling arguments in the past for why this type of dangerous study was important to avoid future pandemics, and he could have done it again. The NIH, on the other hand, has been slow to respond to FOIA requests in this case, only handing over documents when The Intercept took the agency to court.

The apparent eagerness to keep the records hidden has only heightened questions about the contentious research and put the National Institutes of Health on the defensive. “Neither I nor Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health,” Fauci told ABC, “lied or deceived about what we’ve done.” The incident is a self-inflicted wound that has further damaged public confidence in the government. This is a condensed version of the information.