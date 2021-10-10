How Danish Gastronomy Achieved Unprecedented Success

It is home to the world’s top two restaurants as well as a plethora of Michelin stars: Copenhagen is becoming a top destination for gourmands because to Denmark’s haute cuisine, which was non-existent 20 years ago.

The top two slots in the 50 Best Restaurant awards recently released by British magazine Restaurant went to Noma and its renowned chef Rene Redzepi, and Geranium, which is led by Rasmus Kofoed.

Rene Redzepi began to rethink Nordic cuisine 20 years ago, focusing on local, ethical food, says Szilvia Gyimothy, a marketing lecturer at Copenhagen Business School.

“It was one-of-a-kind, and now he sets the agenda.”

Denmark is a world away from the sun-drenched orchards of France, Italy, and Spain, whose bountiful crops have provided gastronomic feasts for centuries. With cold winters and sandy fields battered by winds from the North Sea and Baltic, Denmark is a world away from the sun-drenched orchards of France, Italy, and Spain, whose bountiful crops have provided gastronomic feasts for centuries.

Denmark’s culinary success has been linked in part to the country’s lack of gastronomic traditions, which has left the field wide open for innovation and originality.

“There are many restaurants throughout the world where chefs… sit on their laurels (and) aren’t as inventive,” says the author. Rene Redzepi and Rasmus Kofoed, according to Bent Christensen, founder of the Danish food guide Den Danske Spiseguide, “are never pleased with what they’ve achieved.”

“To have two people like that in such a tiny country is incredibly unusual,” he adds.

The success, according to Christensen, is due to a thriving culinary culture led by the two young chefs, as well as the unexpected benefits of Denmark’s geographic location.

“You’re never more than 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the sea,” he exclaims, “which is excellent for fish.”

“It’s also good because of our environment because we have four seasons and the vegetables can mature slowly.”

Chefs favor local specialties when creating refined, delicately flavoured meals, such as cabbage, which Redzepi has dubbed “the coconut of the North” in honor of the country’s environmental mindset.

Geranium, for example, is now hosting a three-hour “Autumn Universe” sitting with Jerusalem artichoke, grilled lobster, sea buckthorn, and duck.

In the meanwhile, Noma’s summer menu, which will shortly be replaced by fall’s “game and forest,” includes an awe-inspiring saffron caramel candle with a burning wick fashioned from shaved walnut coated in cardamom essential oil.

According to Gyimothy, Redzepi is a fermentation genius who utilizes a technique to make pine cones delicious. He is also strongly loyal to local products and is constantly inventing new meals.

"He is involved in discussions about food, climate change, labor conditions, and parity. He's been putting his role to good use.