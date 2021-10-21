How Concerned Should We Be About Delta Sub-Variant AY.4.2 Spreads? .

According to a genetics specialist, data is slowly but steadily indicating that the COVID AY.4.2 variant has a growth edge over other Delta types.

AY.4.2 is a descendant of the Delta AY.4 variation, which has been found all over the world, most notably in the United Kingdom.

In its spike genome, AY.4.2 is distinguished by two mutations in particular: Y145H and A222V. Scientists are currently attempting to figure out what these alterations entail for the success of the variation.

The Delta branch has been in the news for the past several days after experts noticed a substantial increase in its prevalence in the United Kingdom starting in July.

According to Outbreak.Info, which uses data from a virus database called GISAID to track the spread of COVID variants, AY.4.2 is responsible for between 7 and 8% of recently sequenced COVID samples in the United Kingdom.

Details are currently scant, but AY.4.2 is expected to have a 10% growth advantage over other Delta variations based on existing data.

It’s been suggested that this is due to chance or a fluke, but Jeffrey Barrett, director of the Wellcome Sanger Institute’s COVID-19 Genomics Initiative, told The Washington Newsday that this is becoming increasingly implausible.

“We are one of the groups that has seen a 10% growth advantage over the rest of Delta,” he said. “I’d say we can’t be confident it’s a true biological advantage for this lineage, rather than a little of epidemiological ‘luck,’ but the data are now accumulating week by week in favor of a tiny growth advantage.” However, when it comes to the mutations of the variation, things are still a little fuzzy.

“A222V has been seen in a lineage that swept over Europe pre-Alpha starting in summer 2020,” Barrett continued, “but there was never solid experimental proof of what that mutation may accomplish, nor was there unanimity that it actually conferred a growth advantage in the wild.”

Things are much less obvious in the case of Y145H, which has never been seen previously. There is currently no laboratory data on its potential function.

In any case, AY.4.2 is still extremely rare in the United States, despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirming cases this week.

