How Concerned Should We Be About A.30 Variant That Is Immune to Vaccines?

A group of German experts has warned that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID vaccinations are resistant to an old COVID version known as A.30.

The variant hasn’t been seen in months, with the most recent A.30 samples reported in May and June of this year.

Only five cases of A.30 have been documented worldwide, according to the COVID variation tracking network GISAID—three in Angola, one in Sweden, and one in the United Kingdom.

As a result, some observers believe that the variety may no longer exist.

In a paper published on October 25 in the journal Cellular & Molecular Immunology, German scientists claimed that a future potential spread of the variation “warrants strict surveillance and prompt implementation of countermeasures.”

When compared to the B.1 variation that spread in the early stages of the pandemic, A.30 contains many alterations in its spike protein, which the virus uses to latch onto human cells.

One of A.30’s mutations, E484K, is known to give resistance to antibodies obtained from vaccination or spontaneous infection.

The study has generated a lot of buzz on Twitter. The variation "has a remarkable assortment of mutations and is approaching genuine immunological escape," according to Brian Hjelle, a professor in the Department of Pathology at the University of New Mexico. However, notable specialists are skeptical of A.30's importance. Professor Francois Balloux of the Department of Genetics at University College London stated that "A.30 is in all likelihood extinct now" based on the GISAID data. The point was echoed by Jeremy Kamil, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Louisiana State University Health Shreveport. He tweeted, "It's probably already extinct."

Only 5 (five) of the >4.6M genomes in the GISAID database belong to the A.30 branch. In May/June 2021, the remaining ones were collected. A.30 is almost certainly extinct now.