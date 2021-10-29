House Democrats claim that Big Oil only pays lip service to climate change.

Congressional Democrats accused the oil business of only paying lip service to climate change on Thursday, publishing an analysis that revealed the industry’s lack of effort in Washington to advance green legislation.

According to a paper prepared before of Thursday’s session with Big Oil CEOs, the sector has done virtually little advocacy in Washington to establish policies consistent with those goals, despite claiming support for the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon pricing.

“The companies appear to be using their praise of the Paris Agreement and carbon pricing to boost their own public image while continuing to produce billions of barrels of fossil fuel and invest in new oil and gas extraction — actions that are exacerbating the climate crisis,” the House Oversight Committee wrote in an eight-page memo.

ExxonMobil, for example, acknowledged lobbying on the Paris Agreement only once between 2015 and 2021, although lobbying 74 times against a measure repealing tax advantages and 36 times on US tax cuts adopted in 2017.

Chevron, like ExxonMobil, has made a public commitment to low-carbon energy, but the company has only pushed on carbon pricing legislation eight times since 2011, accounting for less than 1% of its entire lobbying activity, according to the research.

“Fueling the Climate Crisis: Exposing Big Oil’s Disinformation Campaign to Prevent Climate Action,” the hearing on Thursday is themed.

The hearing was compared by Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat, to a historic 1994 congressional hearing in which executives from major cigarette companies claimed under oath that nicotine was not addictive.

“I’m hoping today’s hearing is a watershed moment for Big Oil,” Maloney added. “I’m hoping that today’s witnesses will finally acknowledge the industry’s fundamental role in this catastrophe and join the necessary transformation.” ExxonMobil Chief Executive Darren Woods said in his opening speech to the committee that the company has been “vocal and forthright” in its support of climate legislation, but that “there are no easy answers” to solve climate change while powering the economy.

The American Petroleum Institute’s president, Mike Sommers, stated that the oil sector is attempting to solve climate change, but that oil and gas production will continue for the foreseeable future.