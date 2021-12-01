Honduras’ ruling party concedes, and a leftist is poised to become the country’s first female president.

Xiomara Castro, a leftist opposition leader, appeared set to become Honduras’ first female president on Wednesday, with her major competitor from the ruling conservative party conceding defeat even before the final vote tally.

With slightly over 53% of ballots processed three days after the presidential election, former first lady Castro led her nearest competitor Nasry Asfura of the ruling National Party (PN) by 53.26 percent to 34.18 percent.

While Hondurans awaited the official results, Asfura stated late Tuesday that he had met with the LIBRE party’s candidate and her family to congratulate them on their triumph.

In a video published by the PN, Asfura said, “I pray that God may enlighten and guide her so that her administration accomplishes the best for Honduras.”

Even though the reigning party was ejected from office, the PN was eager to praise “the mood of calm and tranquillity in the country” in the closely watched poll, which took place four years after presidential elections plagued by fraud charges and violence.

The Honduran people were likewise praised by Washington for holding a “free and fair election.”

“We congratulate them, as well as President-Elect @XiomaraCastroZ, and look forward to working with them to enhance democratic institutions, promote inclusive economic growth, and combat corruption,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted.

Manuel Zelaya, Castro’s husband, was toppled in 2009 in a coup backed by the military, economic elites, and the political right.

She declared victory on Sunday and promised to lead a “reconciliation government” in a country plagued by violent crime, drug trafficking, widespread corruption, and mass migration to the United States.

Castro’s near-certain win ends the PN’s 12 years of control and the Liberal Party’s four decades of predominance.

Her Twitter handle has been changed to “Mother, grandmother, wife, and president-elect of Honduras.”

There were no indications of violence in connection with Sunday’s poll, a far cry from the fatal demonstrations that erupted when Juan Orlando Hernandez won a second term in a 2017 election that the opposition claimed was rigged.

Authorities cracked down on the month-long demonstration, killing more than 30 people.

The European Union has praised the election’s “mostly quiet and peaceful atmosphere,” despite the “record levels of political violence and extreme divisiveness” in the run-up.

“At least six mayors, candidates, and activists were assassinated in the weeks running up to the election,” according to Zeljana Zovko, the EU mission’s commander.

During the election campaign, government assistance payouts rose for public employees.