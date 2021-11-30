Honduras’ ruling party admits defeat in the election.

The incumbent National Party (PN) of Honduras conceded defeat on Tuesday after partial election results showed leftist Xiomara Castro leading her competitors for the presidency.

Former first lady Castro won with 53.49 percent of the vote, compared to 33.98 percent for her nearest competitor, the conservative PN’s Nasry Asfura, with just over 52 percent of the vote counted.

Hondurans are watching the election results with bated breath, as Castro of the LIBRE party seeks to become Honduras’ first female president.

It happened four years after a presidential election plagued by allegations of fraud and violence.

“Even if the National Party was not elected to lead the government, you can observe the mood of peace and tranquillity in the country today,” party official Kilvett Bertrand told Radio America on Tuesday.

“We wish those who won the election great success.”

Castro has previously declared victory over his husband Manuel Zelaya, who was overthrown from the presidency in a 2009 coup backed by the military, financial elites, and the political right.

She promised to lead a “reconciliation government” in a country plagued by violent crime, drug trafficking, endemic corruption, and mass migration to the United States on Sunday.

Castro’s triumph would end the PN’s 12 years of control and the Liberal Party’s four decades of predominance.

There have been no indications of violence in connection with Sunday’s election, which is a far cry from the fatal demonstrations that erupted when Juan Orlando Hernandez won a second term in a 2017 election that the opposition claimed was rigged.

Authorities cracked down on the month-long demonstration, killing more than 30 people.

Though the run-up to the latest vote was marked by “record levels of political violence and severe division,” the EU on Tuesday praised the “mostly calm and peaceful climate” in which it took place.

According to a statement from the office of EU foreign policy leader Josep Borrell, an observation team on the ground found “a number of flaws in the institutional management and preparation of the elections.”

Vote counting has been delayed, with the first half of ballots arriving in digital format at the National Electoral Council (CNE) and the rest having to be presented physically.

The campaign was acrimonious, with the National Party attempting to label Castro a “communist” and assaulting her support for abortion and same-sex marriage, both sensitive issues in Honduras.

Hernandez was dubbed a “narco-dictator” by Castro.

Hernandez and several in his close circle have been entangled in corruption and drug-trafficking scandals.

Asfura, on the other hand, was.