Honduras’ ruling party accepts Xiomara Castro’s election victory.

Xiomara Castro, the leftist presidential candidate in Honduras, appeared set to win the election on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the Central American country, with her adversary from the ruling National Party conceding defeat.

Former first lady Castro won with 53.49 percent of the vote, compared to 33.98 percent for her nearest competitor, conservative Nasry Asfura, with just over 52 percent of the vote counted.

While Hondurans awaited the final election results with bated breath, Asfura said he visited with the LIBRE party candidate and her family to concede and congratulate them.

In a video published by the National Party, Asfura said, “I pray that God may enlighten and guide her so that her administration accomplishes the best for Honduras” (PN).

Even though the reigning party was ejected from office, the PN was eager to praise “the mood of calm and tranquillity in the country” in the closely watched poll, which took place four years after presidential elections plagued by fraud charges and violence.

The Honduran people and their “free and fair election” were likewise praised by Washington.

“We congratulate them and President-Elect @XiomaraCastroZ and look forward to working with them to enhance democratic institutions, promote inclusive economic growth, and combat corruption,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a tweet.

Manuel Zelaya, Castro’s husband, was toppled in 2009 in a coup backed by the military, economic elites, and the political right.

She promised to lead a “reconciliation government” in a country plagued by violent crime, drug trafficking, endemic corruption, and mass migration to the United States on Sunday.

Castro’s triumph would end the PN’s 12 years of control and the Liberal Party’s four decades of predominance.

There have been no reports of violence in connection with Sunday’s election, a far cry from the fatal demonstrations that erupted when Juan Orlando Hernandez was re-elected in a 2017 poll that the opposition claimed was rigged.

Authorities cracked down on the month-long demonstration, killing more than 30 people.

The European Union praised the “mostly quiet and peaceful atmosphere” of the last election, despite “record levels of political violence and extreme division” in the run-up.

According to a statement from the office of EU foreign policy leader Josep Borrell, an observation team on the ground found “a number of flaws in the institutional management and preparation of the elections.”

Vote counting has been delayed, with the first half of ballots arriving in digital format at the National Electoral Council and the rest having to be counted manually.