‘Holy Cow,’ a Missouri man catches a highly rare catfish with strange markings.

When a Missouri angler landed a massive catfish while fishing in the Mississippi River, he couldn’t believe his eyes.

Chad Hester’s catch was not only big, reaching at least 36 pounds, but it was also a rare piebald blue catfish. The white and black markings on the fish can be used to identify the species.

Hester told The Washington Newsday, “Honestly, I never would have anticipated catching one.” “Not only did you catch one, but you also saw how big it got. Fantastic fish!” Hester, who released the catfish, wrote about it in a Facebook post on October 14, the day he and a friend caught it.

“This morning, I landed something remarkable. It was the first Piebald I’d ever caught, and it was a beauty. 36 pounds and released within minutes for future enjoyment by another angler, “Heston put pen to paper.

According to Fox 2 Now, he said: “I was completely taken aback. I said to myself, “Holy cow.”” The fishing enthusiast also revealed the method he used to catch the fish in the Facebook post, which included using Asian carp as bait and a 9/0 team catfish double action hook with an 8-ounce bank weight.

“[The catfish] swam away nicely and even put on a performance for us before vanishing. Fish that are just stunning. That was a life-changing experience for me, and I’ll never forget it “Heston went on. “I’ve always assumed they were the river’s unicorns.” Joe Jellison of Scenic City Fishing Charters was captaining a boat in September when a tourist captured a piebald blue catfish at the Chickamauga Dam, Tennessee.

He told Field & Stream about the fish’s rarity: “They’re extremely rare, with a one-in-a-million chance of obtaining one. They’re actually blue catfish that have undergone a genetic mutation. When drift fishing, we usually catch blues and channels, so seeing the piebald catfish surface was a pleasant surprise.

“Many anglers will never catch a piebald catfish in their lives.”

The piebald catfish is the rarest variety of blue catfish, according to the Lower Mississippi River Conservation Committee (LMRCC).”

The piebald blue catfish is the rarest of the blue catfish species. The term 'piebald' is a combination of the words'magpie' (a black and white bird) and 'bald' (a white patch or spot) and refers to a distinctive,