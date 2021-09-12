Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, has joined the fight to depose Macron.

As the contest to topple President Emmanuel Macron heats up, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo launched her campaign for the French presidency on Sunday, emphasizing environmental and social issues, while far-right leader Marine Le Pen laid out her vision for the top position.

Hidalgo, 62, is one of a number of right-wing and left-wing contenders vying to be France’s first female president.

Macron has yet to clarify whether he will seek re-election, but he is largely expected to do so.

According to polls, he and Le Pen will win the first round of voting in April, and in a repetition of 2017, Macron will defeat Le Pen in the run-off.

Hidalgo is expected to win her Socialist Party’s nomination later this month, but she confronts a difficult task in uniting the divided left behind her campaign.

She chose the dockyards of Rouen, a socialist-run city, to make her case for a low-carbon economy and more investment in education, housing, and health care.

“I want all children in France to have the same opportunities I had,” she said, crediting the French educational system with assisting her in overcoming the “class prejudice” she faced growing up in a Lyon housing estate as the daughter of Spanish immigrants – her father was an electrician and her mother a seamstress.

Hidalgo enters the election as a divisive figure whose effort to ban automobiles from Paris and green the city has polarized citizens.

She has emphasized her track record as a capable leader who has guided Paris through a succession of crises, including a series of terrorist attacks, the “yellow vest” protests of 2018 and 2019, and the fire that damaged Notre Dame Cathedral.

Shortly after her launch, the anti-immigration, anti-EU Le Pen gave a speech in the southern city of Frejus outlining the key issues of her third presidential campaign.

In typical barnstorming style, Le Pen promised a gathering of flag-waving fans that she would clean up “parts of France that have been Talibanized,” a reference to the presence of radical Islamists in several high-rise housing complexes.

She also made overtures to the tens of thousands who protest the Covid “health permit,” which compels people to produce proof of vaccination or a negative test in order to be served in restaurants, ride long-distance trains, and use a variety of other services.

It is “a disproportionate breach of the right to freedom,” according to Le Pen, who is running as the champion of French “liberty.”

According to current polls.