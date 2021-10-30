‘Hey, Joe!’ says the narrator. At the G20 Summit, Josh is surrounded by leaders.

The tone was euphoric as world leaders finally met in Rome for the G20 summit after more than two years apart, with formality temporarily abandoned in favor of fist-pumping and football comments.

“After a rough few years for the worldwide community, it’s wonderful to see all of you here. The pandemic has torn us apart, as it has torn apart all of our population “On the first day of the two-day high-level meetings, Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi remarked.

Tempers could have easily frayed: prior of the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron had a major spat with the US over a submarine sale, and tensions with the UK over fishing rights were increasing.

Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom, on the other hand, gave Macron a mock-combative fist pump as he arrived late for the group photo.

The British leader kept things casual with US Vice President Joe Biden, saying, “Hey Joe!” as he took his seat.

The leaders were joined by doctors, firefighters, and other front-line workers who saved lives during the coronavirus outbreak in a first for a G20 “family portrait.”

The US and France have patched things up, according to a White House official, and the administration expects future talks to be “exciting and engaging.”

Jill Biden and Brigitte Macron shared a glass of wine on Friday, with Jill describing the two women as “like sisters.”

“I adore Italy, and Brigitte adores it as well. Who wouldn’t want to visit Italy? “As they laughed together, she said.

There was also some joking about between Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who have a history of squabbling over politics.

“You have yet to congratulate me on Argentina’s Copa America victory,” Fernandez said to Bolsonaro, who had publicly stated that Brazil would beat Argentina 5-0 in the final.

The Brazilian president had spent part of Friday in Rome living “la dolce vita,” sampling delicacies near the Pantheon and posing for photos at the Trevi Fountain, before releasing a video of his trip to Twitter, set to the Italian national anthem.

The leaders were scheduled to eat fish, pumpkin risotto, stuffed artichokes, and plenty of wine with Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella on Saturday.

Their husbands had booked outings to the Colosseum and the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel first.

The US motorcade, which consisted of 84 cars, got into problems after a visit with the Pope at the Vatican on Friday, with one of its vehicles caught up in a. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.