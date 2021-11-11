Here’s Why California, with its strict mandates, has more COVID cases than Florida and Texas.

Despite having a typically stricter approach to pandemic management, daily COVID cases in California appear to be greater than those in Texas or Florida.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were 6,297 COVID cases in California as of November 9, compared to 3,102 in Texas and 1,470 in Florida.

California has taken a proactive approach to the pandemic, announcing plans for immunization requirements for school pupils in October after already implementing masks and vaccine requirements for teachers.

Similar limitations have sparked debate in Florida, where the school board has begun punishing schools that have mask mandates, and Texas, where Governor Greg Abbott just overturned a mask mandate ban.

According to The New York Times, California has a higher proportion of its people immunized (62 percent) than either Texas (54 percent) or Florida (60 percent).

According to Jennifer Dowd, associate professor of demography and population health at the University of Oxford Department of Sociology, this is difficult to explain.

She told The Washington Newsday, “We have to be modest and accept we can’t explain or foresee everything about this pandemic.” “Regionally, huge regions of the United States that were on fire with Delta this summer are in decline, while areas that received a reprieve are now on the increase.” This regional pattern of flare-ups has occurred on numerous occasions, and neither seasonality nor other observable factors can adequately explain it.

“It’s pointless to compare snapshots in time from different locations and try to correlate with specific measures like vaccination rates or mask use.” People on both sides of the COVID debate appear to enjoy these ‘gotcha’ moments comparing current examples in different regions, but they are frequently misleading or incorrect.” There are other factors at play, including a gradual decrease in vaccination protection. If many people in California were vaccinated early on compared to others, this could lead to larger immunity reductions.

Age distribution and reporting methods also play a role, making it difficult to pit states against one another, according to Rowland Kao, chair of veterinary epidemiology and. This is a condensed version of the information.