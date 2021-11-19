Here’s How To See The Six Centuries’ Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse.

On Friday, the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years is projected to occur throughout the entire country before sunrise.

According to NASA, this celestial event will span three hours and 28 minutes. This will be the year’s final lunar eclipse.

On Friday, the November beaver moon will begin at 1:03 a.m. ET and end at 4:03 a.m. ET, with the peak eclipse occurring at 4:03 a.m. ET. According to NASA, it will begin shortly after 11 p.m. PT on Thursday and peak at 1 a.m. PT on Friday for observers on the West Coast.

“While partial lunar eclipses aren’t as stunning as total lunar eclipses, which see the moon entirely obscured by Earth’s shadow, they are more often,” NASA added.

According to the American Astronomical Society, a lunar eclipse occurs when “the Sun, Earth, and a full Moon create a near-perfect lineup in space,” resulting in a deep red tint and “just a silvery sliver of the moon’s southern edge peeking out.”

“As the Moon moves closer to Earth’s shadow, the silvery grey of the lunar disk fades to a ghostly dull orange or red. Then, in reverse sequence, events occur until the Moon regains its full brilliance,” according to the society of professional astronomers.

The difference between a total and partial lunar eclipse is that in a total eclipse, the entire Moon passes through the umbra, the darkest region of Earth’s shadow. According to NASA, up to 99.1 percent of the Moon’s disk will be within Earth’s umbra during the partial eclipse.

According to Shannon Schmoll, director of the Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University, the website timeanddate.com is a reference to help identify when the lunar eclipse will start or conclude in different regions, as well as what it will look like at different times.

People have been tweeting about the lunar eclipse and how excited they are for the blood red moon.