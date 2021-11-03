Here’s How to Make Instagram Joint Posts.

Instagram just introduced a new tool that allows you to collaborate on posts with other people.

This feature, dubbed “Collab,” was tested in a few different countries earlier this year (including the United Kingdom and India) before being pushed out internationally in October. As a result, it can now be used by anyone on the social networking site.

In a word, the tool allows you to collaborate with others on your Instagram feed posts and reels so that no content is duplicated. All users will be acknowledged for these joint postings, and they will share the likes, views, and comments.

Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker used the feature on Halloween to show off their Edward Scissorhands couple costumes, which was a recent example of one of these collaborations.

556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 54 This is a condensed version of the information.