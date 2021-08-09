Here’s How to Apply for a Mars Simulation Mission with NASA.

NASA is looking for people to participate in a year-long expedition that will replicate living on Mars’ surface.

The mission, the first in NASA’s CHAPEA (Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog) series, is set to launch in the fall of 2022.

Each trip will have four crew members living and working in a 1,700-square-foot habitat called Mars Dune Alpha, which is situated at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, and was 3D-printed by construction technology startup ICON.

Private crew quarters, a kitchen, two bathrooms, a technical work area, and dedicated places for medical, recreational, fitness, and agricultural development activities will all be included in the habitat.

The home is designed to mimic the difficulties of a long mission on Mars’ surface. The crew will have to make do with limited supplies and will face communication delays as well as other environmental stressors like isolation, equipment malfunction, and heavy workloads.

Crew members will perform simulated spacewalks and participate in other activities such as communicating with NASA teams, maintaining the habitat, cultivating crops, and conducting scientific studies during the voyage.

NASA will ask crew members to contribute data on a number of topics, including behavioral health and performance.

The mission’s goal is to see how people would react if they were placed on the surface of another planet for a lengthy period of time. In 2024 and 2025, two further analog CHAPEA missions are planned.

The findings will provide information that will be useful for future human spaceflight trips to the moon and Mars.

According to Grace Douglas, chief scientist on NASA’s Advanced Food Technology research group at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, “the analog is crucial for evaluating solutions to satisfy the complicated challenges of living on the Martian surface.”

“Simulations on Earth will help us understand and counter the physical and mental challenges astronauts will experience before they go,” NASA says. NASA plans to return humans to the moon by 2024 as part of its Artemis program, which the agency says will be a stepping stone to sending astronauts to Mars.

The inaugural CHAPEA mission is presently accepting applications, which will close at 5 p.m. On September 17, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. CST.

