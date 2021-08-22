Henri, a tropical storm, is bearing down on the east coast of the United States.

Tropical Storm Warning Henri was expected to make landfall on the US east coast on Sunday, causing flash flooding, severe gusts, and power outages for millions in New England and Long Island, New York.

Henri was 15 miles (25 kilometers) southeast of Montauk Point in New York state, according to the US National Hurricane Center’s 11:00 a.m. (1500 GMT) advisory.

The storm, which had been downgraded from a hurricane, was headed east towards Rhode Island, where it was expected to make landfall early this afternoon, according to the center.

As the storm churned in the Atlantic, forecasters warned of heavy rain and the potential of surging seas. The storm’s highest sustained winds were 60 miles per hour, down from 75 miles per hour earlier.

“There are still a lot of things to be concerned about. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters Sunday morning that the state was still in danger.

Scientists claim that when the ocean’s surface layer warms owing to climate change, cyclones get more strong and transport more water, posing a greater hazard to the world’s coastal towns.

Storm surges exacerbated by rising seas can be particularly devastating, and forecasters warned that Henri could bring coastal waves of up to five feet.

As the storm neared, a large stretch of the northeastern coastline, including New York City, was on high alert. If Hurricane Henri is upgraded once more, it will be the first hurricane to strike New England in 30 years.

Some people on Long Island, which is home to the posh Hamptons communities where wealthy New Yorkers vacation in the summer, rushed to boarded-up convenience stores to stock up on water and other supplies.

However, the roads were mostly calm as residents prepared to stay at home and weather the storm.

Amy Pedatella, a 46-year-old property manager who spent Saturday securing oceanfront residences in the Hamptons, said, “We know we’re going to get tail-whipped by this thing.”

Henri’s arrival was delayed by bad weather, which prompted the cancellation of a star-studded Central Park performance billed as a “homecoming” for a city heavily impacted by the pandemic.

Cuomo had declared a state of emergency and deployed 500 National Guard soldiers in advance of the approaching hurricane, prompting Cuomo to declare a state of emergency.

Henri was expected to miss New York City by a few miles, yet he nevertheless generated tropical storm-like conditions overnight.

Between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday, 1.94 inches of rain poured on Central Park, making it the wettest hour on record in New York City, according to the National Weather Service.

