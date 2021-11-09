Heinz Creates ‘Out-Of-This-World’ Martian Ketchup in the Marz Edition.

Future Mars astronauts won’t have to worry about finding the right sauce to go with their favorite dish since Heinz has now released Marz Edition, a Martian tomato ketchup.

In a statement released Monday, the Kraft Heinz Company announced the creation of the “out-of-this-world” ketchup. Marz was made using tomatoes grown under soil, temperature, and water conditions comparable to those on Mars, as part of a two-year partnership with an astrobiology team at Florida Tech’s Aldrin Space Institute.

The researchers worked in a “Red House,” a greenhouse that resembled the conditions that humans could confront when trying to cultivate on Mars, according to a news release issued by the Florida Institute of Technology (FIT) on Monday. For example, the dirt was from the Mohave Desert, which has many of the same qualities as Martian soil, and the plants’ only source of light was LED illumination.

The plants were grown using Heinz’s proprietary tomato seeds. The firm made the first batch of Marz Edition ketchup with the tomatoes collected from the effort.

In a company news release, Cristina Kenz, chief growth officer for Kraft Heinz International Zone, remarked, "We're extremely excited that our team of experts was able to produce tomatoes in conditions found on another planet and share our creation with the world." "From evaluating the soil under Martian circumstances two years ago to harvesting now, it's been a journey that has proven that HeinzTomato Ketchup will be enjoyed for decades to come, wherever we finish up." Andrew Palmer, who led the team at FIT's Aldrin Space Institute, said in a statement that the initiative is still "in its infancy." It does, however, demonstrate the possibilities and offer insights on long-term food gathering, not just "beyond Earth," but also "near to home." "I believe that films like 'The Martian' have influenced many people's perceptions of what we could do on Mars." That, however, is not a documentary. The truth is that I am confident in our ability to succeed. On Mars, I believe we can grow on regolith. "It's just a matter of finding out all of the constraints," Palmer said in a statement to FIT. "Does this research suggest that the process will be more difficult?" Yes. It's going to be considerably more difficult than I had anticipated. But that's no reason to believe we won't succeed."